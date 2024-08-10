Fresh hope for bird with bizarre ‘crex crex’ call

From BBC

The “crex crex” call of the corncrake was once a familiar sound in the British countryside.

But habitat loss caused by modern farming methods pushed the bird to the brink of extinction.

Now there are hopes the corncrake can stage a comeback in England, after being reintroduced to the fenlands of Norfolk.

One conservationist said it was a “dream come true” to hear at least nine calling males this year, up from only three in 2021.

Globally the bird’s population is threatened in parts of its range across Europe and Asia. But in the UK it is on the so-called red-list as a species of most concern.