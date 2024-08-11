Higher compensation proposed for poor water service

From BBC

Water companies that fail to meet basic standards will have to pay customers more in compensation, the government is proposing.

New rules for what could trigger these payments, including failing to carry out meter readings or installations as promised, will also be introduced.

Some payments could amount to customers claiming at least a quarter of their annual water and sewerage bill.

The minimum payment for most failings would double to £40, the government is proposing.

These new proposals follow the Water (Special Measures) Bill announced in the King’s speech last month, promised to improve water quality.