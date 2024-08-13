More cattle kept in UK ‘megafarms’, BBC finds

More cows could be kept indoors for the whole of their productive lives, animal welfare campaigners have warned, after the BBC found a rise in “megafarms”.

Freedom of Information (FOI) requests by the BBC show the number of larger-scale beef and dairy cattle farms in Britain has increased from 756 to 802 in five years, now holding more than 915,000 cows.

Campaign group Compassion in World Farming (CiWF) said the rise in large-scale cattle farming was “deeply concerning” as many would be intensive megafarms housing cattle all year round.

The NFU said it was not farm size or whether cattle were kept outdoors or indoors that dictated welfare but how livestock were managed.