From NPR

<img src='https://npr.brightspotcdn.com/dims3/default/strip/false/crop/3955×2717+0+0/resize/3955×2717!/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fnpr-brightspot.s3.amazonaws.com%2F93%2F8d%2F0f7c26614d888c7ebb19a5ba91a9%2Fdsc-2526.jpg' alt=' The central European bicolored ant, L. emarginatus, forages along a tree branch in New York City’s Riverside Park.’/>

The ManhattAnt has become the dominant ant species in the Big Apple, and scientists aren’t sure why.

(Image credit: Clint Penick)

Read the full article from NPR