Watch: The Northern Lights seen from space

From BBC

Persisting solar storms created the ideal conditions for aurora borealis in the northern hemisphere, displaying a spectacle that could be seen from space.

The astronaut Matthew Dominick, based in the International Space Station (ISS), recorded a timelapse video showing the Moon setting and the sun rise amid “streams of red and green aurora”.

The Northern Lights – or aurora borealis – are a stunning display of glowing, swirling lights in the night sky that have amazed humankind for thousands of years.