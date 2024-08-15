At-risk groups in Indonesia demand greater say in climate policymaking

JAKARTA — Civil society groups and communities most affected by the effects of climate change are calling on the Indonesian government to include them in the decision-making process of climate policies. Groups such as those representing the urban poor and the disabled say they haven’t been meaningfully involved in the process, particularly the drafting of Indonesia’s revised goals and commitments for reducing greenhouse gas emissions under the 2015 Paris Agreement. Every country that has signed up to the Paris climate deal must submit a list of these commitments, known as its nationally determined contribution, or NDC, and update it every five years. This is crucial to ensuring that each country’s efforts align with the global goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5° Celsius (2.7° Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. The Indonesian government submitted its first NDC in 2015, and has since updated it twice. In the revision, it has raised its emissions reduction target, which now stands at 31.89% by 2030 with its own efforts, or 53.2% with international support. The government is now revising its NDC for the third time. The submission deadline is February 2025, but the government says it aims to submit the document to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, or UNFCCC, by the end of this year. The Ministry of Environment and Forestry, the government entity in charge of drafting the NDC, said the latest document will contain a number of improvements, such as accounting for new greenhouse gases. However, in an open…This article was originally published on Mongabay

