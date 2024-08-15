This week on The Allegheny Front, many of us are feeling the heat this summer, and climate change is fueling the soaring temperatures. A new book tells the stories of people who are working to reduce climate-warming emissions in novel ways. Birds, like the bobolink that need grassland habitat to nest are losing ground. What conservationists and farmers are doing about it. Plus, Pennsylvania is home to a prairie that is just now bursting with blooms. Also in the episode, a section of Clear Creek State Forest in western Pennsylvania has been inducted into the Old Growth Forest Network and money from the Inflation Reduction Act is coming to Pennsylvania to fight climate change.