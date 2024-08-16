Girl discovers dinosaur footprints on beach walk

From BBC
When 10-year-old Tegan went for a summer holiday beach stroll with her mum, she had no idea they would be actually walking in the footsteps of dinosaurs.
The schoolgirl spotted five enormous footprints that dinosaur experts believe are the mark of a camelotia that was there more than 200 million years ago.
Palaeontologists think the footprints, which are up to 75cm (30in) apart, were made by a huge herbivore from the late triassic period, and now there are efforts to get them verified.
Tegan and mum Claire have been told by the National Museum Wales palaeontology curator that she is “fairly certain they are genuine dinosaur prints”.
“We’ve got five footprints and we’re talking about half-to-three-quarters of a metre between each one,” Cindy Howells told the BBC’s Our Lives programme.
“These footprints are so big, it would have to be a type of dinosaur called a sauropodomorpha.”
Tegan’s monster discovery was on the south Wales coast near where her mum used to live.
“It was so cool and exciting,” said Tegan, who had travelled from Pontadawe near Swansea to the Vale of Glamorgan looking for fossils.
“We were just out looking to see what we could find, we didn’t think we’d find anything.
“We found these were big holes that looked like dinosaur footprints, so mum took some pictures, emailed the museum and it was from a long-necked dinosuar.”
Claire emailed Cindy a few days after the find in the red siltstone at Lavernock Point between Cardiff and Barry on a stretch of the Glamorgan Heritage Coast known to be a prehistoric hotspot.
Cindy, the