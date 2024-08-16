UK hopes military satellite can boost space power

The UK military is about to launch its first ever dedicated Earth-imaging satellite.

Called Tyche, the washing machine-sized spacecraft will have sufficient resolution to identify battlefield troop positions and vehicles.

It’s a demonstrator that should be followed by a network of satellites this decade using a variety of sensors.

Some of these future spacecraft will be able to see through cloud and even eavesdrop on radio transmissions.

Tyche’s ride to orbit is booked on a SpaceX Falcon rocket flying out of California. Lift-off is scheduled for 11:20 local time (19:20 BST).

The British mission will be ejected at an altitude of roughly 500km to begin what’s expected to be a minimum of five years of operations.

UK forces have long benefited from the use of their own, state-of-the-art satellite communications system, called Skynet, but getting access to surveillance and reconnaissance imagery from space has largely required a friendly request to allies, particularly the United States.

And while the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has contributed funds in the past to projects in the UK commercial sector, Tyche will be its first wholly owned imaging capability.