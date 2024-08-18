Brian May argues for better farm hygiene to protect badgers

Queen guitarist Sir Brian May believes that improving farm hygiene could help to provide a solution to the problem of bovine tuberculosis.

May, 77, has been campaigning against badger culling to tackle bTB for more than a decade, claiming the animal has been “brutally persecuted”.

Cattle are regularly tested and destroyed if the disease is found, with more than 50,000 slaughtered in the UK between April last year and March this year.

A leading vet said May’s findings could not be viewed in isolation, while a farmer who has lost 500 of his herd to the disease said badgers “do contribute” to the bTB problem.