Why the skies turned red over the UK this weekend

Smoke from wildfires across the Atlantic has brought spectacular vivid colours to sunsets and sunrises across the UK this weekend.

Fires have blazed across North America this summer, and smoke particles have been carried by the jet stream to the skies above the British Isles.

The unusual hues should continue until Monday, when more unsettled weather will begin to dissipate the smoke in the upper atmosphere.

But skywatchers could also be in for a treat on Monday night, when a rare blue supermoon appears above the UK.