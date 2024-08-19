Rocket engine explodes during test at Shetland spaceport

From BBC

A rocket engine has exploded during a launch test at the UK’s new spaceport in Shetland.

The test was being carried out by German company Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) who hope to eventually launch the UK’s first vertical rocket into orbit.

The scheduled nine-engine test was part of a number of trials due to be carried out before progressing to launch.

RFA said no-one was injured in the explosion and the launch pad had been “saved and is secured”.