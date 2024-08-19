Rocket engine explodes during test at Shetland spaceport

From BBC
A rocket engine has exploded during a launch test at the UK’s new spaceport in Shetland.
The test was being carried out by German company Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) who hope to eventually launch the UK’s first vertical rocket into orbit.
The scheduled nine-engine test was part of a number of trials due to be carried out before progressing to launch.
RFA said no-one was injured in the explosion and the launch pad had been “saved and is secured”.
Large flames and plumes of smoke could initially be seen shooting horizontally from the bottom of the rocket.
The entire structure was then engulfed by fire.
It comes three months after the first rocket test at the site on the tiny island of Unst was carried out and declared a success.
On that occasion, RFA fired their engines for eight seconds before shutting down.
A statement from SaxaVord Spaceport said all safety protocols were fully observed and the site was evacuated prior to the test, leaving no staff at risk.
A spokesman said: “This was a test, and test campaigns are designed to identify issues prior to the next stage.
“We will work with RFA to understand and learn from the causes and support them as they move forward to the next phase of their preparations.”
In December 2023, SaxaVord Spaceport was given approval from the Civil Aviation Authority to begin orbital launches this year.
It was to be the first fully-licensed spaceport in Western Europe able to launch vertically into orbit.
It permits up to 30 launches a year which that will be used to take satellites and other payload into space.
German rocket firm HyImpulse and Edinburgh-based Skyrora