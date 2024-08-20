3D ‘digital twin’ rainforest maps could help reforestation programs in Costa Rica

New technology is helping scientists to create 3D maps of tropical rainforests and gain a much clearer understanding of their volume, health and biodiversity. Creating “digital twins” provides new levels of data that can support more effective reforestation programs as well as produce an accurate record of the forest’s carbon storage potential, something that could prove attractive to companies looking to invest in forest restoration programs. Digital twins are virtual models that are continuously updated by new, incoming data and are more commonly associated with industrial sites such as oil rigs or factories. While mapping nature, which is in a constant state of flux, rather than something man-made, does pose new problems, scientists are using the technology to produce accurate reproductions of the natural world to support conservation programs. “Digital twins are potentially game-changing when it comes to rainforest preservation and species conservation,” Robert Muggah, co-founder of Igarapé Institute, a Brazilian social and environmental think tank, tells Mongabay in a written response. “The fusion of remote sensing and machine learning techniques could revolutionize our understanding of forests and biodiversity, as well as approaches to protecting and regenerating nature.” Flight over Piedras Blancas National Park. In the foreground is Golfo Dulce, in the background Fila Cal. COBIGA Biological corridor connects the lowland forests with the mountain forests. Image by Anton Weissenhofer. Digital twins can also support better forest management, he explains, particularly when assessing threats to “hotspot” areas that are prone to forest dieback or savannization. “In creating a digital copy…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay