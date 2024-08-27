Eucalyptus expansion worsens droughts and fires in Brazil’s Cerrado, conservationists say

Suzano, the world’s largest exporter of eucalyptus pulp, vigorously promotes an environmentally and socially responsible agenda: promising to slash carbon emissions, reduce poverty, and restore fragmented natural vegetation in its native Brazil. However, conservationists have called these claims into question, saying that behind Suzano’s green image, the company’s expanding eucalyptus plantations are drying out the land and increasing wildfire risk in the Cerrado savanna, which is already experiencing record drought. A report released in July by the Environmental Paper Network (EPN) says the high water consumption of eucalyptus monocultures — 30-60 liters (8-16 gallons) of water daily per tree — in the Cerrado is worsening drought conditions linked to climate change and extreme weather. The Cerrado savanna, covering an area larger than Mexico and crucial for regulating 40% of Brazil’s freshwater, is facing its worst drought in more than 700 years, according to a 2024 study. Eucalyptus trees being cut down before getting transported to a pulp mill for processing. Eucalyptus pulp is made into toilet paper, tissues and other paper products. Image © Daniel Beltrá/Greenpeace. The EPN report also says that many allegations against Suzano, reported by Mongabay in December 2021 — such as land grabbing, biodiversity loss, and social conflicts with traditional communities — remain unresolved. In response to the report, Suzano has challenged the allegations. Suzano told Mongabay that climate change is the main driver of drought and fire, and that “any area occupied by forest, whether natural or planted, has benefits arising from the forest ecosystem,”…This article was originally published on Mongabay

