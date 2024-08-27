The people working to help Scotland’s bats bounce back

Beth Bridge is on the front line of the battle to protect Scotland’s bats.

She’s working with farmers and landowners to create the conditions which would enable these endangered mammals to thrive again.

Their numbers have been declining for decades but Beth has been looking at how to plant native trees on agricultural land so they can provide new homes for their roosts in 50 to 100 years time.

It’s an important step in preparing for a potential influx of bats from southern Europe as climate change pushes species north to cooler regions.

Bats love to set up home in the holes and crevices which appear when ancient woodlands begin to decay.

Those habitats have been disappearing for a host of reasons including agricultural intensification as well as road and house building.

Replacing them will take a long time.