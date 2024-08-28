SpaceX delays first private spacewalk mission

SpaceX has postponed its attempt to launch an expedition featuring an all-civilian crew that is aiming to carry out the first-ever spacewalk by private citizens.

The mission, known as Polaris Dawn, had been scheduled to take off from Nasa’s space centre in Florida early on Wednesday morning.

Hours before the launch, Elon Musk’s company said it would be delayed “due to unfavourable weather forecasted” in the capsule’s splashdown areas.

It is unclear when the next attempt will be. An earlier one on Tuesday was also cancelled due to a helium leak on the line connecting the tower to the rocket.