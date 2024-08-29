At the ‘Biodiversity Olympics,’ scientists work to democratize rainforest tech

If long-term field research is like a marathon, then this was the 100-meter sprint. Over the course of 72 hours, participants scrambled to gather biodiversity data, analyze it, and generate insights about a patch of the Amazon Rainforest in Brazil. Over the course of three weeks in July, six teams comprising biologists, robotic engineers and AI experts descended on a remote forest near Manaus in the Brazilian state of Amazonas to showcase cutting-edge technology that could potentially automate how scientists and conservationists survey the world’s rainforests. At the end of the 72-hour period, each team handed over a report on the biodiversity that they’d managed to identify in the forest. “It was like the Olympics for biodiversity,” said Kristy Deiner, the lead for one of the teams. The event was the final round of testing in a five-year competition with a $10 million prize, organized by California-based nonprofit XPRIZE Foundation. Twelve teams had competed in the semifinals testing round in Singapore last year, but only six made it to the finals in Manaus. In the period in between, the finalists had the opportunity to improvise their technology while also working with local communities to incorporate their knowledge and expertise into their solutions. At the finals, the teams had 24 hours to gather data in the field. Following this, they were given 48 hours to process and analyze the data. The criteria for judgment included the number of species identified and the teams’ ability to demonstrate efficient deployment of technology that’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay