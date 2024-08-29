Baby boom prompts call to boost wild beaver population

A network of wildlife charities is calling for beavers to be released into rivers across England and Wales in the wake of a kit baby boom.

The beaver is a keystone species that can bring huge benefits to nature but governments are stalling on plans to reintroduce them into the wild, the Wildlife Trusts say.

They want the governments in England and Wales to publish strategies for returning beavers to their natural habitats and for “illegal” wild populations to be allowed to stay.

This summer has seen an upsurge in sightings of baby beavers. Kits have been seen swimming on rivers in Kent and there has been a crop of births in fenced enclosures at nature reserves.