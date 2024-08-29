Nepal’s first community-based red panda conservation area sparks hope 

KATHMANDU — A hilly town close to Nepal’s eastern border with India has declared an area under its jurisdiction as the country’s first community-based red panda (Ailurus fulgens) conservation area, fueling hope for the endangered species’ long-term survival. The Puwamajhuwa area, spread over 116.21 hectares (287.16 acres) of lush-green temperate broad-leaved trees, incorporates two community-managed forests in Ilam Municipality, which shall now be dedicated to the conservation of the small mammals. “Red pandas are one of the most endangered and beautiful wildlife species in the world,” said Kedar Thapa, mayor of Ilam Municipality. “In the context of Nepal, this conservation area can become a significant milestone in promoting ecotourism,” he added. Map shows Ilam in eastern Nepal. The declaration came a year after the municipality prepared and published the procedure needed to give legal recognition to the conservation area. According to the procedure, the declaration was made in accordance with the municipality’s forest laws to boost conservation efforts of red pandas and their natural habitat, and to contribute to the livelihood and prosperity of the local communities. Red pandas, found in India, Nepal, Bhutan and China, face a host of threats such as habitat loss and degradation, illegal trapping and poaching and snaring. The construction of unplanned roads in Nepal’s eastern hills and development of hydropower projects has also fragmented the habitats of these peace-loving animals. The species, listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List, is also included in Appendix I of CITES, the global wildlife trade convention, making…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay