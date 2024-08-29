Record drought in Yucatán prompts revival of ancient Maya rain ceremony

As he carves through dense jungle foliage with a sharpened sickle, 65-year-old Eliezer Mendez Díaz scours for building materials. He plans to make a sacred altar for the Maya rain god, Cháak, in the hope that the lightning-wielding deity will nourish his crops and alleviate his village from extreme drought. He stops in his tracks momentarily to admire a turquoise-browed motmot bird (Eumomota superciliosa) swinging its double-tipped tail like the pendulum on a grandfather clock. Like all life on the Yucatán Peninsula, it’s also waiting for the rains, late by more than a month now. Mendez Díaz is a village elder and farmer from Yaxcabá, a village of 3,000 people some 29 kilometers (18 miles) southwest of the ancient Maya city of Chichén Itzá. He leads a group of five Indigenous men to prepare for the revered Ch’a Cháak ceremony, one of the last surviving pre-Hispanic Maya traditions in Mexico. The heat wave has dried out local farms, known as milpas, and compelled people to call on ancestral spirits to supply water for their harvests. Similar pleas to local authorities to aid their village during these difficult times have fallen on deaf ears. “We have nowhere left to turn, so we must take matters into our own hands,” Mendez Díaz says. Eliezer Mendez Díaz, 65, a Maya community leader, returns from the jungle with special vines required to construct a sacred altar for a Ch’a Cháak ceremony in Yaxcabá, Yucatán. Image courtesy of Mark Viales. The team from Yaxcabá works…This article was originally published on Mongabay

