Watch out for Ashley but never fear Yvonne

From BBC
The list of storm names for the 2024/25 season has been announced.
Names run in alphabetical order and will start with Ashley, followed by Bert, then Conall, and later on might reach as far as Izzy, Rafi and Tilly.
Storms get named by the UK Met Office, in partnership with the Republic of Ireland’s Met Éireann and the Netherlands’ KNMI, when they are forecast to cause “medium” or “high” impacts.
Wind is the main factor for naming a storm, but sometimes rain or snow are taken in to account as part of the process.
Met Office Head of Situational Awareness Will Lang, who leads responses in times of severe weather, said: “This is the 10th year of us naming storms and we do it because it works. Naming storms helps to make communication of severe weather easier and provides clarity.”
Names are selected from a shortlist of favourites submitted by the public but also includes three historic names from the Met Office’s 170 year history.
You may notice a few Dutch names too after KNMI, the national weather service of the Netherlands, became part of the western storm naming group in 2019.
The list runs from the start of September to the end of August the following year to coincide with the start of autumn and the end of summer, when the likelihood of low pressure systems and the potential for named storms increase.
