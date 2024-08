From NPR

What does it mean to do the greatest good for the greatest number? When the Los Angeles Aqueduct opened in 1913, it rerouted the Owens River from its natural path through an Eastern California valley hundreds of miles south to LA, enabling a dusty town to grow into a global city. But of course, there was a price.

Today on the show: Greed, glory, and obsession; what the water made possible, and at what cost.

Read the full article from NPR