From BBC

Badger culling will end in England within five years as part of a shift in the fight against bovine tuberculosis, the government said on Friday.

As part of the new TB eradication strategy, badgers will be vaccinated instead of killed and work to develop a separate vaccine for livestock will also be stepped up.

The government hopes the strategy will deliver its target to eradicate the disease in England by 2038.

But campaign organisation Badger Trust criticised the government for allowing culling already licensed this year to go ahead.

The government said its new strategy will deliver its manifesto pledge to end the “ineffective” culling of badgers.

It has set a target to end all culling by the end of this Parliament, which could be in 2029.

Daniel Zeichner, minister for food security and rural affairs, said the disease had “devastated British farmers and wildlife for far too long”.

“Our comprehensive TB eradication package will allow us to end the badger cull by the end of this parliament and stop the spread of this horrific disease,” he added.

Over the past decade, outbreaks of the bovine tuberculosis have seen more than 278,000 cattle compulsorily slaughtered, according to the government. It also says 230,000 badgers have been killed in efforts to control the disease. It costs taxpayers more than £100m every year to deal with outbreaks. Under the new strategy, a "badger vaccinator field force" will be set up to increase the number of badgers vaccinated. The impact of those vaccinations will be analysed to see if it effects the incidence of bTB in cattle and badgers will be monitored to find out the prevalence of the disease in the population. In the meantime, work on the development of a vaccine in cattle itself will be stepped up, with