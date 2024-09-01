Striking images reveal depths of Titanic’s slow decay

From BBC
It was the image that made Titanic’s wreck instantly recognisable – the ship’s bow looming out of the darkness of the Atlantic depths.
But a new expedition has revealed the effects of slow decay, with a large section of railing now on the sea floor.
The loss of the railing – immortalised by Jack and Rose in the famous movie scene – was discovered during a series of dives by underwater robots this summer. The images they captured show how the wreck is changing after more than 100 years beneath the waves.
The ship sank in April 1912 after hitting an iceberg, resulting in the loss of 1,500 lives.
“The bow of Titanic is just iconic – you have all these moments in pop culture – and that’s what you think of when you think of the shipwreck. And it doesn’t look like that anymore,” said Tomasina Ray, director of collections at RMS Titanic Inc, the company that carried out the expedition.
“It’s just another reminder of the deterioration that’s happening every day. People ask all the time: ‘How long is Titanic going to be there?’ We just don’t know but we’re watching it in real time.”
The team believes the section of railing, which is about 4.5m (14.7ft) long, fell off at some point in the last two years.
Images and a digital scan from an 2022 expedition carried out by deep-sea mapping company Magellan and documentary makers Atlantic Productions show that the railing is still attached – though it is starting to buckle.
“At some point the metal gave way and it fell away,” said