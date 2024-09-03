Five seabirds added to UK red list of most concern

Five seabird species have been added to the UK red list of birds at most need of conservation, joining others such as the puffin.

The new entries include the Arctic tern, known for its incredible migration, the giant skua, or pirate of the sea, and two types of gull.

The UK is known for its colonies of seabirds nesting in huge numbers on cliffs – but populations are plummeting amid a host of pressures, from climate change to a lack of food.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) is calling for urgent government action to address “this dire situation”.