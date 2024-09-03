Five seabirds added to UK red list of most concern

Posted on by | 0 Comments
Five seabirds added to UK red list of most concern

From BBC

Getty Images

Five seabird species have been added to the UK red list of birds at most need of conservation, joining others such as the puffin.

The new entries include the Arctic tern, known for its incredible migration, the giant skua, or pirate of the sea, and two types of gull.

The UK is known for its colonies of seabirds nesting in huge numbers on cliffs – but populations are plummeting amid a host of pressures, from climate change to a lack of food.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) is calling for urgent government action to address “this dire situation”.

Getty Images

“As an island nation, it is perhaps not surprising that we are globally important for seabird populations,” RSPB global conservation director Katie-jo Luxton said.

“But what has really shocked us is the sheer number of our seabird species now on the red list.”

Of the 26 seabirds that breed on the UK’s coastlines and islands, 10 are now on the list.

The five new entries are:

the great black-backed gull – a very large gull with black wings and a powerful beak that nests around the coast, on clifftops, rooftops and islands

Getty Images

the great skua – also known as the pirate of the seas, it will steal from other species and was particularly hard hit by avian flu

Getty Images

Leach’s storm petrel – an elusive seabird that nests on offshore islands, particularly on the north-west coast of Scotlandcommon gull – a medium-sized gull scarcer than its name suggests that nests

Read the full article

Share This Post

Related Posts

Post Comment