A Mexican marine park shelters giant manta rays: Interview with Madalena Pereira Cabral

Swimming with giant manta rays (Mobula birostris) feels like an underwater dance. Their slow, rhythmic movements are astonishing to Madalena Pereira Cabral. She describes her dives alongside manta rays, which she says she believes are among the most elegant, graceful and intelligent animals in the ocean. "It is also a very mysterious and interesting species because there is a lot to understand about its behavior," the marine biologist says. Madalena Pereira Cabral measures the size of a giant manta ray with paired-laser photogrammetry. Two lasers project two green dots onto the animal. By taking a photo, the scientist can easily estimate the animal's true size. This helps to classify each manta ray as a juvenile or an adult. Image courtesy of Andrea Marshall. This is why, ever since she began working with giant manta rays in Revillagigedo National Park in the Mexican Pacific, she has dedicated herself to understanding the mysteries surrounding the species. This site is North America's largest marine protected area. It is a bastion of protection and conservation for the giant manta ray, which is categorized as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). "They're very curious about divers. It is fascinating to dive with them because they get so close. They are interested in us, and they like our bubbles. It is a very beautiful species to work with because they let me get close — without any problems and without stress — so I can take a photo, measure it and put

