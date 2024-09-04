Anti-pollution law to threaten water bosses with jail

From BBC

Water company bosses could be banned from receiving bonuses and even sent to prison under new government legislation to combat pollution.

The proposed laws will apply in England and Wales and give increased powers to regulators to tackle companies who pollute and make it easier for them to be fined.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed said the measures would “end the disgraceful behaviour of water companies and their bosses”.

But some campaigners for cleaner waters have criticised the new legislation, with one telling BBC News it amounted only to “window dressing”.