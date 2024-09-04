Feeling itchy? Air pollution might be making it worse

From NPR

Short Wave producer Hannah Chinn has adult-onset eczema. They’re not the only one. Up to ten percent of people in the United States have it, according to the National Eczema Association — and its prevalence is increasing. Despite its ubiquity, a lot about this skin condition remains a mystery.

So today, Hannah’s getting answers. They sat down with Raj Fadadu, a dermatologist at UC San Diego, to ask: What is eczema? What triggers it in the first place? And might climate change make it worse sometimes?

(Image credit: Brittany Hosea-Small)

