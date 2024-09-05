More alarms over Indonesia rhino poaching after latest trafficking bust

PALEMBANG/PANDEGLANG, Indonesia — Authorities in Indonesia are investigating possible links between a recent bust of rhino horns for sale and a killing spree of Javan rhinos still being uncovered in court. Police working with agents from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry announced on Aug. 27 the arrest of a 60-year-old man in Palembang, South Sumatra province, for allegedly attempting to sell eight rhino horns, five tobacco pipes made of elephant ivory, and three pipes made from dugong tusks. The arrest took place on Aug. 23 during a string operation as the suspect, identified only by the initials Z.A., attempted to sell the products. Authorities said they identified four of the rhino horns as belonging to Indonesian species, and the other four from abroad, but didn’t specify which ones. Indonesia is home to two critically endangered rhino species, the Sumatran (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis) and Javan (Rhinoceros sondaicus), each with a total estimated population of less than 100. “This is a transnational crime,” Rasio Ridho Sani, the environment ministry’s director-general of law enforcement, told reporters. “We continue to strengthen the partnership with international law enforcement agencies, such as the Interpol and UNODC [United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime].” Conservation authorities and local police in Palembang, South Sumatra, announced the arrest of a 60-year-old suspect, in the orange vest, for alleged trafficking of eight rhino horns and elephant and dugong ivory. Image courtesy of the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry. Rasio said the arrest followed a long investigation by the ministry’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

