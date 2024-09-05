Puffins increase on Farne Islands despite bird flu

A puffin population has been declared “stable” following fears that bird flu might have had a more devastating effect.

The first full count for five years on the Farne Islands off Northumberland has revealed the endangered species has in fact increased by 15% since 2019.

There are now thought to be 50,000 breeding pairs on the site, which is cared for by the National Trust.

Ranger Sophia Jackson said the birds’ self-isolating behaviours meant they had “weathered this particular storm”.