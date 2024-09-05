Ulez has cut children’s school car rides – study

Schoolchildren living in London’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) were nearly four times as likely to switch to walking and cycling after its introduction compared with those outside the zone, new research suggests.

The study, published on Wednesday, followed the travel habits of almost 2,000 children over two years in London and Luton.

The Ulez was introduced in an effort to reduce traffic-related air pollution, which is known to affect neurodevelopment, cognitive ability, and lung function in children.

The authors said that further monitoring is needed, but it is evidence for other cities of the potential impact of clean air zones.

“This study is important because it addresses multiple, interconnected health issues that children face today,” said Dr Christina Xiao, the lead author of the study, and a population health researcher at the University of Cambridge. “We know that [car and van] use negatively impacts children’s health by reducing opportunities for physical activity and increasing exposure to air pollution, which can contribute to conditions like childhood asthma,” she said. Dr Xiao added that until now there has been limited evidence of the direct impact on children’s health of these policies. The researchers surveyed 1,000 children across 44 schools in central London about how they travelled to school in 2018-19, prior to the Ulez’s introduction, and then again in 2019-2020 after it was introduced. The same survey was repeated for a similar number of children outside the Ulez zone in Luton, a town chosen because it has a similar demographic structure and household income levels to central London. The results showed that four in 10 children in central London, who previously travelled to school by car, then switched to walking, cycling, or public transport following the Read the full article