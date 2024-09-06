Race against time on front line of Asian hornet battle

Bee inspectors in the South East are battling to destroy Asian hornet nests before new queens hatch later this month.

The Animal Plant Health Agency’s (APHA) bee team has already discovered 10 nests in Kent and Sussex, an area of the UK mainland which has witnessed most sightings of the invasive species.

One nest could contain thousands of the predators, which are capable of killing 11kg (24lb) of insects in a season, including honeybees and other pollinators

The National Bee Unit found and destroyed 72 nests in 2023, the majority in south-east England.