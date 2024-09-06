Stranded astronauts’ capsule to head home without them

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft is set to begin its journey back to Earth – but the astronauts it was supposed to be carrying will stay behind on the International Space Station.

The empty craft, which has been switched to autonomous mode, is scheduled to undock from the orbiting lab at 23:04 BST (18:04 EDT).

The capsule, which suffered technical problems after it launched with Nasa’s Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams on board, has been deemed too risky to take them home.

They will instead return in a SpaceX Crew Dragon, but not until February 2025 – extending an eight-day stay on the ISS to eight months.