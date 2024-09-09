Action at Scale: Elizabeth Yee on The Rockefeller Foundation’s Climate Strategy

In the world of philanthropy, few institutions carry as much historical heft as The Rockefeller Foundation. Founded over a century ago with the grand ambition to promote the well-being of humanity, it has, over the years, evolved to confront the most pressing global challenges of the time. Today, the climate crisis looms largest among these challenges, and Elizabeth Yee, Executive Vice President of Programs, finds herself at the helm of a multifaceted response. Her leadership encompasses not only managing the Foundation’s vast portfolio of global programs but also steering its strategy to ensure the well-being of the world’s most vulnerable populations in the face of climate upheaval. Yee, who joined the Foundation in 2019, is no stranger to this type of work. Prior to her current role, she held leadership positions in the Foundation’s climate initiatives and at 100 Resilient Cities, where she worked to mobilize financial solutions for cities grappling with the consequences of a changing planet. Her background reflects a commitment to blending strategy with action, to turning abstract notions of resilience into concrete benefits for communities and ecosystems alike. “The Rockefeller Foundation was founded 111 years ago with a clear mission—one that has never changed: to leverage the latest scientific and technological solutions to promote the well-being of humanity,” Yee notes. “Today, the climate crisis is the single biggest threat to that mission.” The Foundation’s approach to this existential challenge is one that blends ambition with pragmatism. Yee speaks of a $1 billion commitment over the next…This article was originally published on Mongabay

