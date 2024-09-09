Itaituba: Brazil’s Gold Capital Resists Government Crackdown

ITAITUBA, Brazil — Itaituba, often referred to as the “City of Gold,” is at the heart of a complex and controversial gold mining economy in the Brazilian Amazon. Here, gold is more than a precious metal; it’s the lifeblood of the city. From local drug dealers using it for money laundering to residents paying for groceries with it, the town’s entire economy depends on gold extraction. Hundreds of men work in the “garimpos,” illegal mines that dot the landscape, while local machine shops buzz with activity, keeping bulldozers and heavy machinery in working order for extraction. But recent government actions, led by President Lula, are shaking up the routine in Itaituba. The Brazilian government has deployed IBAMA authorities to crack down on illegal mining, creating significant tension between miners and environmental regulators. These new measures are stirring controversy, and the future of the city’s gold-fueled economy is now uncertain. We want to hear from you. Mongabay’s Video Team wants to cover questions and topics that matter to YOU. Are there any inspiring people, urgent issues, or local stories that you’d like us to cover? Be a part of our reporting process—get in touch with us here! Banner image: Itaituba is Brazil’s gold capital, accounting for 75% of all the illegal gold produced in the country, according to the Federal University of Minas Gerais. Image by Fernando Martinho. This article was originally published on Mongabay

