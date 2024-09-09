Logging has a ‘lasting legacy’ on Gabonese forest soundscapes

Noncertified logging concessions in Gabon have much quieter soundscapes, a proxy for vocalizing wildlife, than either national parks or sustainably logged concessions, according to a recent study. However, forests that have never been logged are home to the highest diversity of vocalizing wildlife, researchers found. “Therefore, conserving these increasingly rare never logged forests, in combination with forest certification, is vital to effectively protect wildlife in the Congo Basin,” study lead author Natalie Yoh, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Kent, U.K., told Mongabay in an email. Roughly 90% of Gabon is covered in forest, making it one of the most forested countries in the world. It has a network of protected areas and logging concessions, some of which are certified by schemes like the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), which aim to encourage logging practices that reduce harms to biodiversity compared to noncertified concessions. To find out how wildlife respond to logging, the researchers decided to listen to animals in different forest types. They deployed acoustic recorders at 110 sites across three national parks and six selective logging concessions (three FSC-certified and three noncertified). Additionally, they placed recorders in a proposed community reserve located in an unlogged part of a noncertified concession. The community area is managed by the Kota community of Massaha. At each site, the scientists measured the soundscape saturation, with 100% indicating the site is full of sounds and has a high diversity of vocalizing animals, and 0% meaning the forest is silent, Yoh said. The study…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay