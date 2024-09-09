Sumatra citizen lawsuit seeks accountability for haze-causing fires

JAKARTA — Residents of Indonesia’s South Sumatra province have filed a lawsuit against three pulpwood companies for a toxic haze that they blame on repeated burning in their concessions. The three companies — PT Bumi Mekar Hijau (BMH), PT Bumi Andalas Permai (BAP) and PT Sebangun Bumi Andalas Wood Industries (SBA Wood Industries) — are suppliers to the largest pulp and paper producer in Indonesia, Asia Pulp & Paper (APP). In total, all three concessions experienced 254,787 hectares (629,592 acres) of burning from 2015 to 2020 — an area nearly the size of Jakarta. That makes the companies major contributors to fire-caused haze in South Sumatra during the 2015, 2019 and 2023 dry seasons, the lawsuit contends. As such, it says, the companies are legally responsible for the damage local residents have had to endure from the haze, ranging from respiratory illness to mental health issues arising from being unable to attend classes and go to places of worship, among others. “Because of the haze, I felt stressed and worried about the health of my children and myself,” said Marda Ellius, a plaintiff in the lawsuit. “Our family’s finances were disrupted because the smoke prevented us from tapping rubber or catching fish.” The fires in the three concessions also contributed to climate change because the region comprises carbon-rich peat landscapes, according to Greenpeace Indonesia forest campaigner Belgis Habiba. “The drainage and destruction of peatlands in these areas, which subsequently leads to out-of-control forest fires and haze, severely exacerbates the climate…This article was originally published on Mongabay

