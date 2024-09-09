Which rural area will take the UK’s nuclear waste?

A repeating tone – blip, blip, blip – is the audible reminder that we are in one of the most hazardous nuclear sites in the world: Sellafield.

That sound – pulsing from speakers inside the cavernous fuel-handling plant – is a signal that everything is functioning as it should.

That is comforting because Sellafield, in Cumbria, is the temporary home to the vast majority of the UK’s radioactive nuclear waste, as well as the world’s largest stockpile of plutonium.

That waste is the product of reactions that drive the UK’s nuclear power stations and it is highly radioactive.