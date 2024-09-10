First-ever global atlas shines light on large mammal migrations

Every year, massive herds of large mammals take on arduous long-distance migrations to find food, favorable weather and a suitable place to raise their young. An international team of scientists has now launched the first-ever online atlas showcasing the migration paths of several hooved mammals, also known as ungulates, from around the world. The new Atlas of Ungulate Migration, developed by more than 80 scientists with the Global Initiative on Ungulate Migration (GIUM), provides up-to-date migratory paths of 20 global populations of mammals. Among these are well-known migrations, such as that of the wildebeest (Connochaetes taurinus), which migrates in herds of millions between Kenya and Tanzania, as well as the long trek of the African savanna elephant (Loxodonta africana) between Zimbabwe and Botswana (elephants aren’t true ungulates but are considered to be almost-ungulates with toes instead of hooves). The atlas also maps lesser-known treks, such as those made by the saiga antelope (Saiga tatarica) in Kazakhstan, the Mongolian khulan or wild ass (Equus hemionus hemionus) in Mongolia, the takin (Budorcas taxicolor tibetana) in China, red deer (Cervus elaphus) in Europe, and mule deer (Odocoileus hemionus) in the western U.S. This atlas, researchers say, can help governments, conservationists and wildlife managers better understand animal movement. It can also help them tackle various threats to migratory wildlife, including poaching, climate change and fragmentation of key habitats from infrastructure like roads, railways and fences. “This atlas represents a major milestone for conservation worldwide, and we believe the migration maps will be a tangible and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

