Clearest picture yet of Amazon carbon density could help guide conservation

Cutting-edge machine-learning models have created one of the most detailed, high-resolution maps yet of aboveground carbon density in the Amazon Rainforest, revealing where the forest is most intact and what areas are most in need of conservation attention. A combination of machine-learning models and satellite readings show that the Amazon Rainforest contains 56.8 billion metric tons of aboveground carbon, or the amount of carbon contained in plants on the surface of the Amazon. It's one of the most precise estimates to date and amounts to more than one and a half times global emissions in 2023. "I was just really mesmerized by the data," Matt Finer, director and senior research specialist of Amazon Conservation's Monitoring of the Andean Amazon Project (MAAP), told Mongabay. "You just put your glasses on and you can suddenly see. The carbon feature of the Amazon is suddenly clear." The map is the result of an MAAP analysis of data from the Forest Carbon Diligence program run by Earth-imaging outfit Planet, which measures tree cover, tree height and the carbon storage of trees. It also used high-resolution airborne lidar data (a technology that employs lasers to scan an area, much like radar), combined with a global carbon data set from NASA satellite readings. The result was one of the most precise readings ever of forest carbon in the Amazon, showing which areas are the densest and providing clues to what conservation approaches are the most effective. According to the map, the highest carbon levels are located…

