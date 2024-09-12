Marine ecosystems still overlooked in Indonesia’s new conservation law, critics say

JAKARTA — Indonesia’s recently updated conservation law continues to prioritize terrestrial protection, raising concerns over much-needed improvements to the management of the country’s rich marine ecosystems and resources. Parliament passed revisions to the 1990 conservation law this past July, seven years since it was submitted for legislation. The update introduces 24 provisions that modify or expand provisions in the 1990 version, while also repealing some provisions from the 2019 law on water resources. And while the 2024 conservation law now adopts provisions on protection of coastal areas and small islands, it continues to focus for the most part on forestry and land-based conservation, said Arisetiarso Soemodinoto, an adviser at the NGO Fisheries Resource Center of Indonesia. “Two-thirds of Indonesia’s territory is waters, the rest is land,” Arisetiarso told Mongabay. The few mentions in the law of marine, coastal areas, small islands and fisheries thus comes across as the bare minimum, he added. Indonesia is home to some of the most diverse marine life on the planet, especially in its eastern region that falls within the Pacific Coral Triangle, an area renowned for its richness of corals and reef fish. The country’s maritime sector also holds untapped potential as a vast carbon sink. “To be frank, I’m disappointed with the new law because, in my opinion, it’s still biased toward land,” Arisetiarso said. Marine life abounds in this coral reef life in the waters off Raja Ampat, in Indonesia’s Papua region. Image courtesy of Econusa. Siti Nurbaya Bakar, Indonesia’s environment minister,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

