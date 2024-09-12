Sri Lanka completes first elephant census since 2011 amid uncertainty

COLOMBO — This past Aug. 17 would have been just another ordinary day for the elephants of Sri Lanka: feeding, drinking, resting and, for some, raiding nearby farms. But for the staff of the Department of Wildlife Conservation (DWC) and thousands of volunteers, it was the start of a busy weekend as they carried out the task of counting the country’s elephants — the first such count in 13 years. Equipped with rations for three days, some volunteers stationed in remote locations climbed makeshift treehouses overlooking watering holes, while others found safer spots where they still had a clear view of the Asian elephants (Elephas maximus). Each participant was given a data sheet to fill out. The DWC employed a method known as “waterhole counting,” which gives a rough gauge of elephant abundance from the number of elephants observed visiting watering holes to drink. “The month of August was chosen for the count as it’s typically the driest month in Sri Lanka, so elephants needing water visit these sources to quench their thirst,” said Chandana Sooriyabandara, director-general of the DWC. The department identified 3,130 such water sources frequented by elephants and deployed nearly 8,000 people to conduct the three-day count starting on Aug. 17, Sooriyabandara told Mongabay. The last day of the count, Aug. 19, coincided with a full moon, allowing the wilderness to be illuminated by moonlight and making it easier to count the elephants. Sri Lanka’s last elephant survey, conducted in 2011, revealed that 55% of the population…This article was originally published on Mongabay

