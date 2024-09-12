‘What a perfect world’: First private spacewalk a success

From BBC
Two private citizens have performed a spacewalk, becoming the only commercially-funded crew to perform the risky manoeuvre.
Billionaire Jared Isaacman and engineer Sarah Gillis stepped out of the SpaceX spacecraft around 15 minutes apart, starting at 11:52BST, wearing specially-designed suits.
“Back at home we all have a lot of work to do, but from here Earth sure looks like a perfect world,” Isaacmen said as he exited the craft.
Before Thursday, only astronauts with government-funded space agencies had done a spacewalk.
Images broadcast live showed the two crew emerge from the white Dragon capsule to float 435 miles (700km) above the blue Earth below.
Jared Isaacman emerged first, wiggling his limbs, hands and feet to test his suit. He returned back inside the hatch, and Sarah Gillis, who works for SpaceX, then climbed out.
Both crew narrated their spacewalk, describing how their suits performed outside of the craft.
The walk, originally scheduled for 07:23BST, was postponed early on Thursday.
Anticipation and tension grew as the crew prepared to open the hatch on the craft that has no air lock, or doorway between the vacuum outside and the rest of the spacecraft.
The four crew members spent two days “pre-breathing” to prevent becoming seriously ill from decompression sickness, known as getting “the bends”, as the pressure changed. That involves replacing nitrogen in the blood with oxygen.
The craft was then depressurised to bring it closer to the conditions of the space vacuum outside.
This type of space walk took a “very different approach” to previous walks from, for example, the International Space Station, according to Dr Simeon Barber, research scientist at the Open University.
In recent decades astronauts used an airlock that separates most of