‘What a perfect world’: First private spacewalk a success

From BBC

Two private citizens have performed a spacewalk, becoming the only commercially-funded crew to perform the risky manoeuvre.

Billionaire Jared Isaacman and engineer Sarah Gillis stepped out of the SpaceX spacecraft around 15 minutes apart, starting at 11:52BST, wearing specially-designed suits.

“Back at home we all have a lot of work to do, but from here Earth sure looks like a perfect world,” Isaacmen said as he exited the craft.

Before Thursday, only astronauts with government-funded space agencies had done a spacewalk.