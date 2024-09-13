High Court decision expected on UK coal mine plan

From BBC

A decision is expected on plans to build the UK’s first deep coal mine in more than 30 years.

High Court judge Justice Holgate is expected to issue his ruling later regarding plans for the facility to be built in Whitehaven, Cumbria.

The proposal by West Cumbria Mining (WCM) had received the go-ahead by the previous Conservative government in December 2022.

But legal challenges were submitted by Friends of the Earth and South Lakes Action on Climate Change (SLACC), who claimed the decision was flawed.

The environmental campaigners claimed permission did not take into consideration the impact of burning coal on the environment – only from running the mine. At a hearing in July, the newly elected Labour government decided not to defend the decision to grant permission for the project, citing "an error in law". WCM fought its case in court and argued it could build a "unique" net zero mine. The hearing was held just weeks after the Supreme Court ruling over an oil project in Horse Hill, Surrey, which said that permission had been unlawful because it did not consider the emissions from burning the oil.