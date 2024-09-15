Astronauts reveal what life is like on ISS – and how they deal with ‘space smell’

From BBC
In June two American astronauts left Earth expecting to spend eight days on the International Space Station (ISS).
But after fears that their Boeing Starliner spacecraft was unsafe to fly back on, Nasa delayed Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore’s return until 2025.
They are now sharing a space about the size of a six-bedroom house with nine other people.
Ms Williams calls it her “happy place” and Mr Wilmore says he is “grateful” to be there.
But how does it really feel to be 400km above Earth? How do you deal with tricky crewmates? How do you exercise and wash your clothes? What do you eat – and, importantly, what is the “space smell”?
Talking to BBC News, three former astronauts divulge the secrets to surviving in orbit.
Every five minutes of the astronauts’ day is divided up by mission control on Earth.
They wake early. At around 06:30 GMT, astronauts emerge from the phone-booth size sleeping quarter in the ISS module called Harmony.
“It has the best sleeping bag in the world,” says Nicole Stott, an American astronaut with Nasa who spent 104 days in space on two missions in 2009 and 2011.
The compartments have laptops so crew can stay in contact with family and a nook for personal belongings like photographs or books.
The astronauts might then use the bathroom, a small compartment with a suction system. Normally sweat and urine is recycled into drinking water but a fault on the ISS means the crew must currently store urine instead.
Then the astronauts get to work. Maintenance or scientific experiments take up most time on the ISS, which