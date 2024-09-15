SpaceX capsule splashes down off Florida coast

From BBC

SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn crew has returned to Earth after five days in orbit, following an historic mission featuring the world’s first commercial spacewalk.

The Dragon capsule made splashdown off the coast of Florida shortly after 03:37EDT (08:30BST), in an event stream lived by SpaceX.

“Splashdown of Dragon confirmed! Welcome back to Earth,” SpaceX said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The US space agency Nasa said the mission represented “a giant leap forward” for the commercial space industry.