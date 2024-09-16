Hearing to explore what caused Titan submersible disaster

From BBC

US authorities have kicked off a two-week investigation into how the Titan submersible imploded deep in the ocean last summer, killing all five of its passengers.

The public hearing will look at what led to the destruction of the deep-sea vessel that was en route to the wreck of the Titanic when it imploded less than two hours into its descent.

Investigators with the US Coast Guard have gathered evidence behind the scenes for 15 months to learn what might have caused the June 2023 incident.

The hearing that began Monday “aims to uncover the facts… and develop recommendations to prevent similar tragedies in the future”, the agency says.

Unanswered questions over the Titan's ill-fated dive have fuelled a lingering debate over safety and regulation in the world of private undersea exploration. OceanGate, the Washington-state based manufacturer behind the craft, has faced questions over its design choices, its safety record and its adherence to regulations. Experts in marine safety and undersea exploration, as well as former employees of OceanGate, are expected to testify over the next fortnight before the Coast Guard's Marine Board of Investigations (MBI). MBI is the highest available level of inquiry into US marine casualties and convenes roughly one hearing per year, its chairman told reporters on Sunday. "Out of thousands of investigations conducted, less than one rise to this level," Jason Neubauer said. The board, which is made up of top Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) officials, has the authority to recommend civil penalties or make referrals for criminal prosecution by the US Department of Justice. An international search and rescue mission unfolded after the submersible lost contact with its mother ship, the Polar Prince, on the morning of 18 June 2023 and never resurfaced. On board were OceanGate's founder and