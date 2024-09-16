Java activists risk jail for exposing shrimp farm pollution crisis.

In 2023, environmental activist Daniel Frits Maurits Tangkilisan was sentenced to seven months in prison under Indonesia’s controversial online hate speech law. His crime? A Facebook post criticizing illegal shrimp farms operating within Karimunjawa National Park, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Tangkilisan was part of the #SaveKarimunjawa movement, which aimed to expose the environmental damage caused by these shrimp farms, including deforestation of mangrove forests and ocean pollution from untreated waste. The movement successfully campaigned to close some shrimp farms, but most remain in operation, affecting the island’s tourism trade and fisheries that many residents rely on. Many saw Daniel’s case as an example of a SLAPP tactic — a strategic lawsuit against public participation designed to intimidate and silence critics of corporate or governmental misconduct. His prosecution drew international condemnation from environmental and human rights groups, who argued that the case was an abuse of legal tools to stifle legitimate activism. In May 2024, Daniel was exonerated after serving four months in prison. His case shines a spotlight on the ongoing struggles faced by environmental defenders in Indonesia, who continue to face legal threats while trying to protect the nation’s natural resources.This article was originally published on Mongabay

