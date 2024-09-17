Aluminum and steel take environment and health toll, even as demand grows

Aluminum and steel are two metals vital to a thriving global industrial economy. And both will be even more in demand in future, as they supply the global energy transition and infrastructure needs in developing countries. But there’s a problem: the mining and processing of these two metals negatively impact at least five of Earth’s nine planetary boundaries, helping put the “safe operating space for humanity” at grave risk. A major report published in June 2024 by advocacy group Mighty Earth underscores some of these problems: The NGO charted numerous environmental and human health concerns in major bauxite-producing countries around the globe, including Australia, Brazil, Indonesia and Guinea. Bauxite is the principal ore used in alumina production, which is a key ingredient in making aluminum. “We found … a common thread. In every place bauxite mining is touching right now there seems to be really negative impacts for people and the environment,” says Matthew Groch, senior director of decarbonization at Mighty Earth. Those impacts include deforestation, wildlife loss and often severe health impacts. Groch notes that “There seems to be a lot of pushback from local communities” on new projects as they’re announced. In Guinea, home to Africa’s largest bauxite reserves, extraction comes with big environmental and social costs, along with allegations of human rights abuses. Mining there has resulted in community exposure to toxic pollution and large dust plumes causing widespread respiratory problems, says Diaby, executive director of the Association for Rural Development and Mutual Aid of Guinea (ADREMGUI),…This article was originally published on Mongabay

