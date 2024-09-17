Climate a more fundamental threat than terror – Lammy

The foreign secretary has said climate change is a more pervasive and fundamental threat than terrorism.

In his maiden speech, 100 days after taking office, David Lammy said the climate issue, along with a decline in nature, would be “central to all the Foreign Office does”.

He also announced the government would launch a global initiative to accelerate the rollout of clean energy.

But Mr Lammy warned the UK’s previous funding commitments on the issue would have to be reviewed given the “dire” state of the country’s finances.

The foreign secretary made clear the government considered action on climate change and nature the focus of every department. "The threat may not feel as urgent as a terrorist or an imperialist autocrat. But it is more fundamental. It is systemic, it's pervasive and accelerating towards us at pace," he said. He also said: "While I am foreign secretary, action on the climate and nature crisis will be central to all the Foreign Office does. This is critical given the scale of the threat, but also the scale of the opportunity." As evidence of that united front, Ed Miliband, the new energy secretary, echoed the same sentiments in his maiden speech on Tuesday morning at an Energy UK event. Both were keen to emphasise that action on this issue would bring benefits to the British people, not just costs – as conservative MPs and unions have previously warned. "We know we can only deliver energy security, lower bills and good jobs for today's generations if we become a clean energy superpower," Mr Miliband said. He blamed the recent hike in energy prices on the UK's reliance on oil and gas. "The central lesson of the crisis